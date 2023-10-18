ReadersMagnet at Frankfurt Book Fair 2023: Creating Opportunities & Celebrating Milestones at the World’s Largest Book Fair

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Frankfurt Book Fair, also known as Frankfurter Buchmesse. It’s reportedly the largest book trade fair in the world, which is why it’s also on the roadmap for self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet.

We have attended the Frankfurt Book Fair before, but this is the first time we are officially going independently as a direct exhibitor. This is all thanks to the growing number of authors who really want to expand their readership worldwide. A major global book like the Frankfurt Book Fair is truly a timely opportunity for them to gain an international audience.

Surprises await eventgoers at our exhibit at Stand No. 6.0 A32. For one, we will exhibit a wide range of literature by diverse authors across genres and disciplines, so there is something for every book lover at the ReadersMagnet exhibit. We will also be hosting the exciting RM Scavenger Hunt, as well as a number of giveaways to several lucky eventgoers.

Need to know more? Feel free to talk to us at 1-800-805-0762 or send us a message at info@readersmagnet.com. You could also visit www.readersmagnet.com for more info.