Read Woke Online Teen Book Club

This new teen book club will be all about discussing teen reads that feature social justice issues.

For October, we will discuss It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah. The host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, shares his personal story and the injustices he faced while growing up half black, half white in South Africa under and after apartheid in this New York Times bestselling young readers' adaptation of his adult memoir. Open to 6th-12th graders. Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.

