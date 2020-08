This new teen book club will be all about discussing teen reads that feature social justice issues.

For September, we will discuss The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. This bestselling book was turned into a movie starring Amandla Stenberg. Join us as we discuss the book, the movie, and the culture significance of The Hate U Give. Open to 6th-12th graders. Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.