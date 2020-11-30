Read Woke Online Teen Book Club: Piecing Me Together by Renee Watson

This new teen book club will be all about discussing teen reads that feature social justice issues.

For November, we will discuss Piecing Me Together by Renee Watson. Tired of being singled out at her mostly-white private school as someone who needs support, high school junior Jade would rather participate in the school's amazing Study Abroad program than join Women to Women, a mentorship program for at-risk girls. Open to 6th-12th graders. Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.