The paintings of local artist Dori DeCamillis will be featured in a solo exhibition, Read My Mind at the Mobile Museum of Art, from February 6 to July 5. An opening reception for museum members will be held Thursday, February 6, from 6-8pm. The exhibit will be open to the public the next day.

DeCamillis owns Red Dot Gallery in Homewood with her husband, ceramic artist Scott Bennett. She has previously had exhibits at the Birmingham Museum of Art and the Huntsville Museum of Art. Her work has been exhibited nationally at museums, galleries, and art fairs for the past 30 years.

The paintings to be exhibited for Read My Mind are part of a series of images meant to represent Dori’s mind states—her emotions, habits, and perspectives. In an attempt to be more aware and accepting of her shortcomings and gifts, she unfolds a psychological portrait of an artist. Her revealed inner landscape becomes an invitation for the viewer to look within themselves.

More about Dori on reddotgallery.com and withoutanetblog.com