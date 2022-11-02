Read It & Eat Book Club - Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune

Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama

Join us as we discuss TJ Klune’s hilarious, haunting, and kind book, Under the Whispering Door. This uplifting story is about a life spent at the office and a death spent building a home. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to purchase beverages/food to enjoy during the meeting.

