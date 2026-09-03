Read It & Eat Book Club – This Story Might Save Your Life by Tiffany Crum

We meet on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at local restaurants in Homewood. Check online for the location of where we will meet each month. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to order beverages/food. Best friends Benny and Joy like to say they’ve been saving each other’s lives since the moment they met. Until the day Joy disappears and Benny is suspected of murder . . . Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.