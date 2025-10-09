Read It & Eat Book Club – We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

to

Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama

Join us as we explore this brand new mystery series by Richard Osman featuring an iconic new detective duo with a thrilling new murder to solve. The characters are a delightfully fleshed out group of people who are brought together in an unorthodox mix of murder, romance and hilarity. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

Info

Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Read It & Eat Book Club – We Solve Murders by Richard Osman - 2025-10-09 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Read It & Eat Book Club – We Solve Murders by Richard Osman - 2025-10-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Read It & Eat Book Club – We Solve Murders by Richard Osman - 2025-10-09 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Read It & Eat Book Club – We Solve Murders by Richard Osman - 2025-10-09 18:30:00 ical