Read It & Eat Book Club – We Solve Murders by Richard Osman
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Join us as we explore this brand new mystery series by Richard Osman featuring an iconic new detective duo with a thrilling new murder to solve. The characters are a delightfully fleshed out group of people who are brought together in an unorthodox mix of murder, romance and hilarity. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
