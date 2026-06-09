Read It and Eat Book Club- I See You've Called in Dead by John Kenney

We meet on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the local restaurants in Homewood. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to order beverages/food. INSTANT NATIONAL BESTSELLER An NPR 2025 “Books We Love” USA Today April Pick An Indie Next & LibraryReads Pick 2026 Gotham Book Prize Finalist Winner of the AudioFiles Earphones Award 2026 Lariat Adult Fiction Reading List Pick The Office meets Six Feet Under meets About a Boy in this coming-of-middle-age tale about having a second chance to write your life’s story. Bud Stanley is an obituary writer who is afraid to live. Yes, his wife recently left him for a “far more interesting” man. Yes, he goes on a particularly awful blind date with a woman who brings her ex. And yes, he has too many glasses of Scotch one night and proceeds to pen and publish his own obituary. The newspaper wants to fire him. But now the company’s system has him listed as dead. And the company can’t fire a dead person. The ensuing fallout forces him to realize that life may be actually worth living. As Bud awaits his fate at work, his life hangs in the balance. Given another shot by his boss and encouraged by his best friend, Tim, a worldly and wise former art dealer, Bud starts to attend the wakes and funerals of strangers to learn how to live. Thurber Prize-winner and New York Times bestselling author John Kenney tells a funny, touching story about life and death, about the search for meaning, about finding and never letting go of the preciousness of life. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.