Read It & Eat Book Club – The Secret Book Society by Madeline Martin

This book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at local restaurants in Homewood. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to beverages/food. Join us for a captivating new historical novel from Madeline Martin, set in Victorian London about a forbidden book club, dangerous secrets, and the women who dare to break free. You are cordially invited to the Secret Book Society… This month we will meet at Frothy Monkey on 930 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, AL 35209. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.