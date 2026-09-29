Read It and Eat Book Club- Road Trip: A Novel by Mary Kay Andrews

We meet on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at local restaurants in Homewood. Check online for the location of where we will meet each month. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to order beverages/food. Maeve and Therese Dunigan haven’t spoken in years. Raised under the same roof in Savannah, the two sisters could not be more opposite―Maeve the rule follower, Therese the unapologetic rebel. But when their mother’s death pulls them back together, they inherit more than just grief: a mysterious painting that may be worth millions…if it’s real. Pack your bags for a summer journey shaped by family secrets, long-buried history, and charming men with Irish accents. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.