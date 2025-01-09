Read It & Eat Book Club – North Woods by Daniel Mason

When a pair of young lovers abscond from a Puritan colony, little do they know that their humble cabin in the woods will become home to an extraordinary succession of inhabitants. An English soldier, destined for glory, abandons the battlefields of the New World to devote himself to apples. A pair of spinster twins survive war and famine, only to succumb to envy and desire. A crime reporter unearths a mass grave, but finds the ancient trees refuse to give up their secrets. A lovelorn painter, a conman, a stalking panther, a lusty beetle; as each one confronts the mysteries of the north woods, they come to realize that the dark, raucous, beautiful past is very much alive. We meet on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Urban Cookhouse in Homewood. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to order beverages/food.