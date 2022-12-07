Read It & Eat Book Club - The Love Marriage by Monica Ali
to
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Join us as we discuss Monica Ali’s book Love Marriage. A gloriously acute observer of class, sexual mores, and the mysteries of the human heart, Monica Ali has written a captivating social comedy and a profoundly moving, revelatory story of two cultures, two families, and two people trying to understand one another. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to purchase beverages/food to enjoy during the meeting.
Info
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
events