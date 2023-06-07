Read It & Eat Book Club – Less is Lost
to
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Join us as we discuss Andrew Sean Greer’s Less is Lost the follow-up to his best-selling and Pulitzer Prize-winning book. Greer follows the awkward and lovable Arthur Less as he returns in an unforgettable road trip across America exploring the enigma of life in America, the riddle of love, and the stories we tell along the way.
Info
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
events, Food & Drink