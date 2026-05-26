Read It & Eat Book Club – Last Stop Union Station by Sarah James
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
We will meet on the second Thursday this month at 6:30 pm at Real & Rosemary in Homewood. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to beverages/food. Murder, movie stars, and mystery await those who climb aboard this cross-country train, inspired by the real-life history of the Hollywood Victory Caravan in 1942. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Parties & Clubs, Talks & Readings