Read It & Eat Book Club – Good Material
Urban Cookhouse 1920 29th Avenue South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore Dolly Anderson’s Good Material. Have you ever wondered what a lost love was thinking? In this ingeniously constructed and endlessly amusing novel, Dolly Alderton flips the script on everything we think we know about romantic loss, to bring us an unforgettable character on a deeply relatable downward spiral. Wise and relatable and hilariously funny. Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog.
