Read It & Eat Book Club – The Familiar

Beautifully written, gorgeous prose steeped in history and culture. You are there, in 16th century Madrid -- you can smell the air, the streets, the oranges, the olives. You are taken on a wonderful, transporting ride through a moment in history, where you can see the height of Spanish power but also sense the rot underneath. This wonderful story from Leigh Bardugo and relatable characters you will champion, both speaking and thinking in her always stylish, incisive dialogue provides a full of eye-opening social commentary. Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog.