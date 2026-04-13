Read It and Eat Book Club- A Cyclist's Guide to Crimes & Croissants by Ann Claire

We meet on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at local restaurants in Homewood. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to beverages/food. Vicariously tour the sundrenched Mediterranean Coast in this perfectly escapist new cozy mystery series starring American expat-turned-bike tour company owner in Southern France. Perfect for fans of Donna Leon’s The Commissario Guido Brunetti Mysteries, M.L. Longworth’s Provençal Mystery series, and armchair travel! Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.