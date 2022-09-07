Read It & Eat Book Club - Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell

Join us as we discuss Amanda Montell’s Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism. Montell analyzes the social science of cult influence: how cultish groups from Jonestown and Scientology to SoulCycle and social media gurus use language as the ultimate form of power. What makes “cults” so intriguing and frightening? What makes them powerful? What causes people to join - and more importantly, stay in - extreme groups? Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to purchase beverages/food to enjoy during the meeting.