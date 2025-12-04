Read It & Eat Book Club – Christmas with the Queen by Hazel Gaynor & Heather Webb

Join us as we discuss Christmas With the Queen by Hazel and Heather Webb. As preparations begin for the royal Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk, two old friends—Jack Devereux

and Olive Carter—find themselves reunited for the festivities. A single mother, typist at the BBC, and aspiring reporter, Olive leaps at the opportunity to cover the holiday celebration, despite self-doubts. When a chance encounter with the Queen presents an exciting opportunity, Olive begins to believe her luck might change. Jack, a grief-stricken widowed chef originally from New Orleans, accepts a last-minute chance to cook in the royal kitchens at Sandringham. When he bumps into a long-lost friend, an old spark is reignited. Christmas Day, December 1957. As the nation eagerly awaits the Queen’s first televised Christmas speech, Olive decides to reveal the shocking truth of her secret, which threatens to tear her and Jack apart forever. Unless Christmas has one last gift to deliver… Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.