Read It and Eat Book Club- This Book Made Me Think of You by Libby Page

We meet on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at local restaurants in Homewood. Food not provided by the library, but participants are encouraged to beverages/food. A woman receives an unexpected gift from the man she loved and lost—a year of books, one for every month—launching a reading-inspired journey to live, dream, and love again in this glimmering and heart-stopping novel. When Tilly Nightingale receives a call telling her there’s a birthday gift from her husband waiting for her at her local bookshop, it couldn’t come as more of a shock. Partly because she can’t remember the last time, she read a book for pleasure. But mainly because Joe died five months ago.... Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.