Read It & Eat Book Club – Beautiful Country
to
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Join us as we explore Qian Julie Wang’s Beautiful Country which is the moving story of an undocumented child living in poverty in the richest country in the world. Inhabiting her childhood perspective with exquisite clarity and strength, Wang has penned an essential American story about a family fracturing under the weight of invisibility, and a girl coming of age in the shadows, who never stops seeking the light.
Info
Urban Cookhouse 2846 18th Street South, Homewood, Alabama
Education & Learning, events