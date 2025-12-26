Read It & Eat Book Club – Ace, Marvel, Spy: A Novel of Alice Marble

Based on the life of a very real, very incredible American icon. Alice Marble strives to have it all.

Alice tirelessly works her way up to be a #1 tennis champion, all while maintaining a growing career trajectory editing the Wonder Women comic. She enjoys her hard-earned success with her loving husband, her steadfast coach, and her dear friends—many of whom are famous and well-connected. But then her world falls apart. Alice's life begins to unravel when she receives a telegram informing her that her husband has been killed in action in the war in Germany. Heartbroken, she feels like she can only watch as the war wreaks havoc in every area of her life. Until an unexpected invitation arrives. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.