Read Around the World Book Club – Simple Passion by Annie Ernaux

Join us for Homewood Library’s newest book club and read books and authors from all over the world. This month’s focus is France with the book, Simple Passion. “In her spare, stark style, Annie Ernaux documents the desires and indignities of a human heart ensnared in an all-consuming passion. Blurring the line between fact and fiction, an unnamed narrator attempts to plot the emotional and physical course of her two-year relationship with a married foreigner where every word, event, and person either provides a connection with her beloved or is subject to her cold indifference.” Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.