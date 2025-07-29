Read Around the World Book Club – All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

Join us for Homewood Library’s newest book club and read books and authors from all over the world. This month’s focus is Germany with the book All Quiet on the Western Front. “In 1914 a room full of German schoolboys, fresh-faced and idealistic, are goaded by their schoolmaster to troop off to the ‘glorious war’. With the fire and patriotism of youth they sign up. What follows is the moving story of a young ‘unknown soldier’ experiencing the horror and disillusionment of life in the trenches.” Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.