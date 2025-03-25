Read Around the World Book Club – A Girl Returned by Donatella Di Pietrantonio

Join us for Homewood Library’s newest book club and read books and authors from all over the world.

This month’s focus is Italy with the book A Girl Returned. “I was the Arminuta, the girl returned. I spoke another language, I no longer knew who I belonged to. The word ‘mama’ stuck in my throat like a toad. And, nowadays, I really have no idea what kind of place mother is. It is not mine in the way one might have good health, a safe place, certainty.” Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.