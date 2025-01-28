Read Around the World Book Club – Empress Orchid by Carson McCullers

Please join us for Homewood Library's latest book club featuring books and authors from around the world. This beloved classic turned Carson McCullers into an overnight literary sensation and one of the Modern Library's top 20 novels of the twentieth century. In a Georgia mill town during the 1930s, an enigmatic deaf-mute, John Singer, draws out the haunted confessions of an itinerant worker, a doctor, a widowed café owner, and a young girl. Each yearns for escape from small town life, but the young girl, Mick Kelly, the book's heroine (loosely based on McCullers), finds solace in her music. Wonderfully attuned to the spiritual isolation that underlies the human condition, and with a deft sense for racial tensions in the South, McCullers spins a haunting, unforgettable story that gives voice to the rejected, the forgotten, and the mistreated—and, through Mick, gives voice to the quiet, intensely personal search for beauty. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.