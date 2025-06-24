Read Around the World Book Club – Dirty Laundry by Disha Bose

Join us for Homewood Library’s newest book club and read books and authors from all over the world. This month’s focus is Ireland with the book Dirty Laundry. “Ciara Dunphy has it all--a loving husband, well-behaved children, and a beautiful home. Her circle of friends in their small Irish village go to her for tips about mothering, style, and influencer success--a picture-perfect life is easy money on Instagram. But behind the filters, reality is less polished.” Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.