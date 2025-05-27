Read Around the World Book Club – The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Diaz

Join us for Homewood Library’s newest book club and read books and authors from all over the world. This month’s focus is the Dominican Republic with the book The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao. “The book chronicles the life of Oscar de León, a Dominican boy growing up in Paterson, New Jersey, who is obsessed with science fiction and fantasy novels and with falling in love, as well as with the curse that has plagued his family for generations..” Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.