Read Around the World Book Club – Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Please join us for Homewood Library's latest book club featuring books and authors from around the world. A murder...A tragic accident...Or just parents behaving badly? What’s indisputable is that someone is dead. Join us for our newest book club as author Liane Moriarty spins her tale of ex-husbands and second wives, mothers and daughters, schoolyard scandal, and the little lies that can turn lethal. Madeline is a force to be reckoned with. She’s funny, biting, and passionate; she remembers everything and forgives no one. Celeste is the kind of beautiful woman who makes the world stop and stare but she is paying a price for the illusion of perfection. New to town, single mom Jane is so young that another mother mistakes her for a nanny. She comes with a mysterious past and a sadness beyond her years. These three women are at different crossroads, but they will all wind up in the same shocking place. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.