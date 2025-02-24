Read Around the World Book Club – Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Please join us for Homewood Library's latest book club featuring books and authors from around the world. A murder...A tragic accident...Or just parents behaving badly? What’s indisputable is that someone is dead. Join us for our newest book club as author Liane Moriarty spins her tale of ex-husbands and second wives, mothers and daughters, schoolyard scandal, and the little lies that can turn lethal. Madeline is a force to be reckoned with. She’s funny, biting, and passionate; she remembers everything and forgives no one. Celeste is the kind of beautiful woman who makes the world stop and stare but she is paying a price for the illusion of perfection. New to town, single mom Jane is so young that another mother mistakes her for a nanny. She comes with a mysterious past and a sadness beyond her years. These three women are at different crossroads, but they will all wind up in the same shocking place. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.