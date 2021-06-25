Liz Lane Gallery Reopening Exhibition and Live Painting

Liz Lane Gallery 1923 29th Ave South, Homewood, Alabama 35209

It’s been a crazy busy week at the Birmingham gallery as we get ready for our first gallery opening post pandemic!!

FRIDAY JUNE 25th 5-8 PM!

Jennifer Chaney, Joan Curtis, and Liz Lane will be doing painting demos. And, of course, there will be wine! Thomas Anderson Art will also be open and partying next door!!

We are so excited to see actual people!!!

