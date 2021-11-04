How Racial & Economic Events Shaped the History of Birmingham & Alabama

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Alabama historians, Jim Baggett and Ed Bridges, who will discuss how racial and economic events shaped local and state history. During the break between lectures, a boxed lunch will be available for $8.00 (cash only please), or you may bring your own brown bag lunch. Event is free, but registration is required due to limited seating capacity. Location is Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, Suite 375, Professional Bldg, 3000 Galleria Circle. Call UA Registration Services 205-348-3000 to register.