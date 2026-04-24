Quilting Together with Bib & Tucker Sew-Op
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Learn the basics of quilting with local crafters from Bib & Tucker Sew-Op. This is part one of a two-part series. Please make sure you can be at both sessions of this before signing up. All supplies provided including sewing machines. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, events