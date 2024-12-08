Puzzle Swap

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(All Ages) Bring any puzzles that have all the pieces and are in good condition to our adult department any time before the day of December the 8th, or on the day of. Come and pick up some new puzzles either for gifts for the holidays or for a new activity to do on those chilly winter days! Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

