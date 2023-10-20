Putt for Pitt Hopkins - 3rd Annual Gold Tournament

The Holley and Key families are hosting their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament- Putt for Pitt Hopkins in honor of their sons JohnWesley Holley (Homewood native) and Brody Key.

Pitt Hopkins is a rare genetic disorder that is a mutation of deletion of gene TCF4 on Chromosome 18 resulting in intellectual disability and physical limitations.

These families joined together to help raise awareness and to raise money for the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation which is a non-profit solely devoted to funding research for a cure.

The event is to take place on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 9 a.m. at Highland Park Golf in Birmingham.

Gather your team of 4 and register today at PuttforPitt.eventbrite.com or you can email puttforpitt@gmail.com about being a corporate or personal sponsor! Deadline to register is 10/13!