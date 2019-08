This TWO-DAY PSAT weekend workshop will give students the opportunity to learn new SAT strategies, improve test content knowledge, and hopefully increase chances of being recognized as a National Merit Scholar.

Students will need to bring a notebook or laptop, pencil, calculator, and bottled beverage/snack. Large Auditorium

Saturday, October 5, from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 6, from 2-5:30 p.m.

$40 per teen. Register online.