Protective's Gifts for Good Holiday Market

Protective to Host Gifts for Good Holiday Market

Annual event held at Protective Stadium is free to the public and invites holiday shoppers to purchase gifts that directly benefit local nonprofits

What:

• Protective will host its second annual Gifts for Good Holiday Market benefitting local nonprofits.

• This event is FREE and open to the public; there is no cost to attend.

• Guests can shop for handmade pottery and jewelry, baked goods, home décor and more from 21 local Birmingham nonprofits.

• Festive activities, live performances and holiday treats will also be available for guests to enjoy.

When:

• Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10am – 2pm CT.

Where:

• Suite Tower at Protective Stadium, 1020 24th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Who:

Vendors include Birmingham Museum of Art, Boy Scouts, Community on the Rise, Cornerstone Schools of AL, Exceptional Foundation, Fly V, Glenwood Pecans for Autism, Lovelady Center, Magic City Acceptance Center, Preschool Partners, Prodigal Pottery, Rainbow Omega, Spring Valley School, United Ability, Vulcan Park & Museum, Workshops Empowerment, Inc., Girl Scouts, Christo's Confections (BBC), Studio By The Tracks, Railroad Park and McWane Science Center.

For more information about the event, visit https://protectivestadium.com/gifts-for-good/.