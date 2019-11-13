Preparing for the Presidential 2020 Election

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Preparing for the Presidential 2020 Election;" Wednesdays, November 13 and 20th at 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

Instructor: Natalie Davis, Howell T. Heflin Professor Emerita of Political Science, Birmingham-Southern College.

Dr. Davis will refresh our memories on how we elect presidents: primaries, delegates, the Electoral College, and “all that jazz.” Remember that the Alabama legislature approved an early primary in order to be a player in presidential selection. It will be March 3, 2020.

Education & Learning, Politics & Activism
