Potion Maker Mayhem

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Witches, wizards, alchemists, and magicians are welcome to join us in a potion-making party. A variety of juices will be available to mix in fun potion bottles to make your very own concoctions and decide the mystical effects. (Please come knowing any allergies) Register for each session online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Potion Maker Mayhem - 2023-06-29 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Potion Maker Mayhem - 2023-06-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Potion Maker Mayhem - 2023-06-29 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Potion Maker Mayhem - 2023-06-29 12:00:00 ical