Potion Maker Mayhem
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Witches, wizards, alchemists, and magicians are welcome to join us in a potion-making party. A variety of juices will be available to mix in fun potion bottles to make your very own concoctions and decide the mystical effects. (Please come knowing any allergies) Register for each session online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
