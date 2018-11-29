Portraits, Inc. Holiday Open House

The Portraits, Inc. Birmingham gallery invites you to a Holiday Open House in conjunction with the Beverly McNeil Gallery.

Thursday, November 29th, 2018 | 5:30 - 8 PM

Wine, hors d'oeuvres, valet parking

TINY TREASURES: An affordable way to collect your favorite artists

NAN CUNNINGHAM ONE-WOMAN SHOW: "Full Palette: A Colorist's View of the World"

PORTRAITS, INC.

View the latest collection of portrait samples from Portraits, Inc. artists. Enter for a chance to win $1,000 off a portrait!

Portraits, Inc.

2801 6th Avenue S.

Birmingham, AL 35233

https://portraitsinc.com/events/Holiday+Open+House+in+Birmingham,+AL/