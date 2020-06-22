Portfolio Development Camp

Space One Eleven 2409 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Are you a serious high school art student who plans to major in art or design in college? Are you a younger student who would like to apply to an art-focused high school such as ASFA? If so, this intensive, one week course will help you build or enhance your portfolio. Students will strengthen foundation skills by rendering works from still life, and will have the experience of peer critiques in progress. Artist Andy Jordan will guide students to develop individual projects. Jordan holds a BFA in Painting from Savannah College of Art and Design.

June 22 – 26, 9 am to 3 pm

$245 per student

Rising grades 6-12

