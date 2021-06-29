OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "Pollo: Rotary, Bill Gates, and the Epidemic' by Bill Petty. Bill will discuss the history of the polio epidemic, past efforts made, the current status and the part Rotary and Bill Gates have played. Rotary is an international community that brings together leaders who step up to take on the world’s toughest challenges, locally and globally. The eradication of polio is one of Rotary’s long standing and most significant efforts. Along with our partners, we have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. We have reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide, and we won’t stop until we end the disease for good. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.