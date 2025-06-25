Pokémon Go to the Park: A Walking Group
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(13 and up) Let’s walk and catch Pokémon, earn items, and capture the gym. Meet at the little library at the park. Please have a device that you have downloaded the app on if you’d like to participate. Feel free to walk with us if you do not want to use the app. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family