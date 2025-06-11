Pokémon Go to the Park: A Walking Group

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(13 and up) Let’s walk and catch Pokémon, earn items, and capture the gym. Meet at the little library at the park. Please have a device that you have downloaded the app on if you’d like to participate. Feel free to walk with us if you do not want to use the app. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Entertainment, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pokémon Go to the Park: A Walking Group - 2025-06-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pokémon Go to the Park: A Walking Group - 2025-06-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pokémon Go to the Park: A Walking Group - 2025-06-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pokémon Go to the Park: A Walking Group - 2025-06-11 09:00:00 ical