Pitt Hopkins Awareness Day celebration

Magic City Sweet Ice will be set up at the park serving their delicious ice and gelato! $1 from each ice cream purchase will benefit the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation.

Swing by any time between 4-6 pm and let the kids play on the playground while enjoying Magic City Sweet Ice or even just grab your ice cream and run! There will also be a bounce house, face painting, and a local zumbini instructor doing songs and instrument play!

This is in honor of JohnWesley Holley and September 18th being officially recognized as *Pitt Hopkins Awareness Day*! If you have a Team JohnWesley shirt, you are encouraged to wear it!