Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Serves Up Thanksgiving Experience

Whether you are far from home or want to step away from the kitchen this Thanksgiving, Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille is pleased to offer guests a Rare and Well Done® experience this Thanksgiving Day, opening its doors to holiday diners from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 28.

For only $45 per person, guests have the option of choosing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner or indulging in their favorites located on the full dinner menu.

For the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, guests can order a choice of our delectable Butternut Squash Soup or a Honey Crisp Apple Salad followed by Roast Turkey Breast with pan gravy and all of the traditional Thanksgiving sides.

In addition, kids’ plates will be available for $15 and will include Roast Turkey Breast with pan gravy with all of the traditional sides for an additional purchase.

For dessert, guests can add a Pumpkin Cheesecake with Pecan Ginger snap crust, vanilla cream and salted caramel drizzle—truly capturing the essence of Thanksgiving.

Reservations are encouraged for Thanksgiving Day and can be made at www.perryssteakhouse.com or calling 205-968-1597.