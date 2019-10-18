SAVE THE DATE for Peaches and Scream Halloween Party 2019, on October 18th, in the Roots & Revelry Ballroom, located in the Historic Thomas Jefferson Tower!

Come for great food, drinks, live music, rotating DJ’s, VJ, tarot readers, costume contest with prize packages, and more! In addition, Peaches and Scream is the Official After Party of the Rocky Horror Masquerade Ball at the Alabama Theatre - after the show, the RHMB cast and crew will Time Warp to the Tower and join the party! Peaches & Scream’s 3rd year at the Thomas Jefferson Tower is an event you will not want to miss.

With general admission and VIP packages available, we will have something for everyone! General Admission tickets start at $10 and VIP packages, which include food, open bar, and a separate experience in our VIP parlor, are $100/person and $180/couple.

All tickets sales are final.