Paying for Mom & Dad: Utilizing Long-Term Care Insurance Policies

A fact of life: Someday you may need long-term care. That means you might need help at home with such basic daily activities as bathing, dressing and eating; community services like adult day care and transportation; or ongoing care in a nursing home, assisted living residence or other facility. One option to pay for such services is long-term care (LTC) insurance. But before you sign up for a policy, you have a lot to learn. The market has changed greatly in recent years. Join us and learn some of the things you need to know during this interactive, 45 minute session.