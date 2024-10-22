Paying for Mom & Dad: Utilizing Long-Term Care Insurance Policies

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

A fact of life: Someday you may need long-term care. That means you might need help at home with such basic daily activities as bathing, dressing and eating; community services like adult day care and transportation; or ongoing care in a nursing home, assisted living residence or other facility. One option to pay for such services is long-term care (LTC) insurance. But before you sign up for a policy, you have a lot to learn. The market has changed greatly in recent years. Join us and learn some of the things you need to know during this interactive, 45 minute session.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
