Pasta Night with Meb Keflezighi

A special event not to be missed! Join us Friday, March 1st at 6pm at Rosewood Hall in Homewood as we host Meb Keflezighi, the only marathoner in history to win The Boston Marathon, The New York City Marathon, as well as an Olympic Medal.

Widely acclaimed as one of the greatest runners of our time, Meb Keflezighi brings a higher meaning to “going the distance.” From his arrival in America as a refugee from war-torn East Africa, to his victorious finish at the emotionally charged 2014 Boston Marathon — now as a proud and patriotic American — Meb has secured not only his place in history, but also in the hearts and minds of millions.

Come listen to Meb speak about his life, family, faith, identity, and running while enjoying a pasta dinner provided by Homewood Gourmet, followed by a one-on-one meet and greet! This will be an amazing night to enjoy with family and friends. If planning to attend, we encourage you to purchase tickets early as seating is limited.