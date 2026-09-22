Party on the Porch at Alabama Outdoors Homewood

Alabama Outdoors is closing out its 2026 Party on the Porch season with one final evening at the Homewood store.

This free, family friendly community event will benefit the Junior League of Birmingham and feature a live DJ, local food and sweets, Heart of Dixie Vintage, HOKA, Altra, Maui Jim, Fresh Water Land Trust, giveaways, a golf simulator, exclusive Party on the Porch merchandise, tie dye and more.

Guests can also take part in the Field Goal Challenge for a chance to win Alabama Outdoors gift cards. Adults 21 and older who donate $10 or more to the Junior League of Birmingham can enjoy complimentary drinks.

Admission is free. Bring the family, meet up with friends and help Alabama Outdoors close out another season of Party on the Porch in Homewood.